Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to be sidelined at least one week because of a lower-body injury, coach Rod Brind'Amour announced.

Andersen sustained the injury during the third period of the Hurricanes' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

"That'll be probably re-evaluated in about a week," Brind'Amour said prior to Carolina's 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. "We'll get a sense of where he's at then."

Andersen, 32, sports a 35-14-3 record with four shutouts, an NHL second-best 2.17 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in 52 games (51 starts) this season.

He is 261-114-51 with 23 shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and .916 save percentage in 445 career games (432 starts) with the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes.

Antti Raanta is expected to serve as the Hurricanes' primary goaltender in Andersen's absence.

--Field Level Media

