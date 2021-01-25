The NHL moved Tuesday night's scheduled game in Raleigh between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes to next month amid the Canes' ongoing COVID-19 issues.
The game was rescheduled to Feb. 22 -- one of seven game changes announced Monday by the NHL.
The Hurricanes haven't played since Jan. 18 and saw three games postponed last week. The team had six players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Other rescheduled games:
--Carolina at Nashville, originally Jan. 19, is now scheduled for March 2
--Florida at Carolina, originally Jan. 21, is now scheduled for Feb. 17
--Florida at Carolina, originally Jan. 23, is now scheduled for March 7
--Columbus at Carolina, originally Feb. 16, is now scheduled for Feb. 15
--Florida at Tampa Bay, originally Feb. 16, is now scheduled for Feb. 15
--Carolina at Tampa Bay, originally Feb. 22, is now scheduled for Feb. 24
--Field Level Media
