Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Jordan Martinook and Andrei Svechnikov scored first-period goals and those held up as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the visiting New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C.
Carolina goalie Antti Raanta, playing for the first time since Jan. 1, made 24 saves. His record improved to 6-2-1 this season.
Jesper Boqvist scored for the Devils, who've lost four straight and seven of their last eight games. Jon Gillies made 21 saves as he appeared in New Jersey's fifth straight game.
There was no scoring after the first period.
The Hurricanes weren't crisp in the offensive end for much of the game, but they avenged a loss from a week earlier. They relied on Raanta for some key contributions.
Raanta's biggest save might have come on Nathan Bastian's short-handed breakaway in the waning seconds of the second period.
New Jersey then managed only three third-period shots.
Martinook took a pass from Seth Jarvis and backhanded the puck past Gillies at 8:02 of the first. It was his first game since the season opener.
Svechnikov drove the puck all the way to the creases on a transition sequence. He was rewarded when the puck bounced around and ended up in the net at 14:22.
Boqvist's first goal of the season came in his 17th game. He cut Carolina's lead to 2-1 with 2:34 left in the first period.
Still, it was a slow-moving game for the Hurricanes in several ways. They managed only 13 shots on goal through two periods.
Carolina also scored the first two goals a week earlier and ended up with a 7-4 loss at New Jersey.
Carolina's Teuvo Teravainen missed a game for the second time in the last four contests, this time because of illness. He was out with an injury a week earlier at New Jersey.
The Hurricanes wore retro Hartford Whalers jerseys in an annual game to honor the franchise's history.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.