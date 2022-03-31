The Carolina Hurricanes got the early jump on the Montreal Canadiens and rode goalie Frederik Andersen's 32-save shutout in a 4-0 victory Thursday night at Raleigh, N.C.
Andrei Svechnikov notched two goals, the latter going into an empty net.
Sebastian Aho scored on a power play just 3:48 into the game and Teuvo Teravainen also produced a goal for Carolina, which has won three of its last four games and has built a six-game points streak.
Aho and Teravainen also each had an assist, while Tony DeAngelo and Jaccob Slavin both provided two assists.
Andersen's fourth shutout of the season came with nine saves in each of the first two periods. The Hurricanes killed off three penalties in the third period.
The Hurricanes posted 42 of their 44 shots across their first two periods.
Montreal was last shut out on Dec. 30, also coming against the Hurricanes in Raleigh.
Goalie Jake Allen made 40 saves for the Canadiens, who dropped to 0-2-1 on the first three stops on a four-game road trip.
Aho has a goal in four of the last six games, moving to 31 for the season. It was his 13th goal of the season on a power play.
Carolina has five power-play goals across its past six games. They've scored a total of three or more goals overall in each of those games.
Svechnikov got to the front of the net and pushed the puck past Allen with 11.2 seconds to play in the first period for his first goal of the game.
Teravainen's goal came 3:43 into the second period and snapped his 11-game stretch without a goal, though he extended his points streak to six games.
Carolina improved to 25-5-4 in home games.
The Hurricanes swept three games from Montreal this season, allowing only one goal.
--Field Level Media
