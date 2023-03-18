Sebastian Aho completed a hat trick 28 seconds into overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-4 win against the host Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
Aho stickhandled around defenseman Tony DeAngelo before scoring into the top left corner.
Carolina forced overtime when Martin Necas tied it 4-4 on the power play from the side of the net with less than a second remaining on the clock in the third period.
Necas and Brady Skjei each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (45-15-8, 98 points), who won for the second time in their past three games. Frederik Andersen made 29 saves.
Noah Cates, Tyson Foerster and Brendan Lemieux each had a goal and an assist, and Felix Sandstrom made 29 saves for the Flyers (25-32-12, 62 points), who have lost five of six.
Aho gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 14:52 of the first period. Skjei rimmed the puck along the boards and Necas picked it up behind the net before dishing a quick feed to an uncovered Aho in the slot.
Skjei scored for a third straight game to double the lead, intercepting Wade Allison's clearing attempt and firing a shot from the top of the left circle that beat Sandstrom far side to make it 2-0 at 16:51.
Foerster's first NHL goal cut it to 2-1 at 4:56 of the second period. The 21-year-old, playing in his fifth NHL game, took a pass from Morgan Frost at the offensive blue line and held on before unleashing a wrist shot from the inner right circle.
Aho put the Hurricanes ahead 3-1 at 13:55 when he finished off a passing play with plenty of open space to score from the slot.
The Flyers' power play connected for a second straight game to pull them within one at 18:18. On a 31-second five-on-three advantage, Cates cleaned up a rebound of a Foerster shot in front to make it 3-2.
Joel Farabee tied it 3-3 at 3:33 of the third period when he swept in an Owen Tippett shot stick side on Andersen. It was his second goal in as many games after a 26-game goal drought.
Lemieux put the Flyers in front 4-3 at 5:50. Frost intercepted Andersen's rim attempt behind the net and quickly got the puck to Lemieux, who deposited it into the open net from in front.
