The Carolina Hurricanes acquired pending restricted free agent goaltender Dylan Wells from the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday for future considerations.
If tendered a qualifying offer within the next week, Wells would meet the requirements to be available in the upcoming 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.
The Seattle Kraken officially became the NHL's 32nd team on April 30. The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft will be held on July 21.
Wells, 23, has yet to make his NHL debut since being selected by Edmonton in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Draft. He spent the majority of the 2020-21 season as part of the Oilers' taxi squad.
--Field Level Media
