Hunter Dickinson scored a career-high 33 points on 13-for-19 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds, and Michigan pulled away for an 87-70 win over visiting Michigan State on Tuesday night in a Big Ten Conference matchup in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Caleb Houstan added 16 points for the Wolverines (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten), who avenged a 16-point loss to Michigan State earlier in the season. Michigan improved to 2-1 under acting head coach Phil Martelli, who has stepped in for Juwan Howard during the head coach's five-game suspension.
Gabe Brown led the Spartans with 12 points while making 5 of 9 shots from the field. Tyson Walker added 11 for Michigan State (19-10, 10-8), which lost for the fourth time in its past five games.
After leading by 16 points at the break, the Wolverines increased their advantage to 55-33 with 17:40 to play. Eli Brooks fed a pass to Houstan for a 3-pointer to make it a 22-point game.
Michigan State creeped back within 13 points of the lead following an 18-9 run. That included a 7-0 stretch in which Mady Sissoko made a jump shot, Jaden Akins hit a 3-pointer and Brown made a jumper.
The Wolverines prevented Michigan State from turning a brief spark into a major comeback. Michigan stretched its lead back to 18 points on a jump shot by Brooks that made it 81-63 with 2:57 remaining.
Michigan built a 44-28 lead at the half.
The Spartans got off to a decent start, relying on a 5-0 run to inch ahead 11-9 in the first 3:07. Julius Marble had a dunk and Joey Hauser drained a 3-pointer to put Michigan State on top.
The Wolverines responded with a 12-0 run to seize a double-digit advantage with 13:32 to go. The scoring binge included three free throws by Houstan, a jump shot by Dickinson, back-to-back layups by Brooks and a 3-pointer by Terrance Williams II.
Another run by Michigan, this time 8-0, increased the Wolverines' lead to 41-24 with 4:10 left. Dickinson and Moussa Diabate had dunks during the run, and the Spartans never recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.