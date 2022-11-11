Hunter Dickinson scored 31 points to lead No. 22 Michigan to an 88-83 win over Eastern Michigan on Friday in Detroit.
Terrance Williams II added 18 points for Michigan (2-0), which shot 5 of 21 (23.8 percent) from 3-point range and 25 of 40 (62.5 percent)from the free-throw line.
Emoni Bates, who played in his first game for Eastern Michigan (1-1) after transferring from Memphis, scored 30 points. The Eagles' Noah Farrakhan added 19 points before fouling out.
With the game tied at 77-77, Michigan went on a 6-0 run and took an 83-77 lead with 2:04 remaining on a basket by Jaelin Llewellyn, two free throws by Llewellyn and a put-back basket by Dickinson.
Eastern Michigan cut Michigan's lead to 83-80 with 1:27 left after a three-point play by Tyson Acuff, but Llewellyn made two ore free throws with 55 seconds remaining to give the Wolverines an 85-80 lead.
Michigan then went up 87-80 with 22 seconds to go on a jumper on Dickinson before Bates hit a 3-pointer with 9.3 seconds left to make it 87-83.
Llewellyn sank hit a free throw with 9.3 seconds remaining.
Eastern Michigan held a 45-42 lead at halftime, then stretched its lead to 51-43 with 17:40 remaining in the game.
Michigan answered by going on a 7-0 run to cut Eastern Michigan's lead to one with 15:49 left.
Eastern Michigan had a 73-69 lead with 6:11 remaining, but Michigan responded with five straight points to take a 74-73 lead with 4:48 left.
Michigan held a 20-14 edge with 11:20 to go in the first half, but Eastern Michigan went on an 10-1 run to take a three-point advantage with 7:18 to go until halftime.
The Wolverines regained the lead at 36-35 with 2:53 left in the half, but Eastern Michigan answered with an 8-2 run to take a 43-38 lead with 1:04 remaining until intermission.
