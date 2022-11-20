Hunter Dickinson had 24 points and 14 rebounds as No. 20 Michigan escaped with a 70-66 nonconference victory over Ohio at Ann Arbor, Mich. on Sunday.
The Wolverines (4-1), who trailed by seven points with less than six minutes to go, outscored the Bobcats 7-3 in overtime. Jett Howard had 13 points and Jaelin Llewellyn supplied 10. Kobe Bufkin contributed nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Dwight Wilson led the Bobcats (1-3) with 21 points, including a last-second shot that sent the game into overtime. Jaylin Hunter had 14 points and Miles Brown added 11.
Dickinson scored the first points of overtime and Howard knocked down a 3-pointer. Wilson had a three-point play with 1:09 left.
Llewellyn split free throws and Roderick missed the front end of a 1-and-1 in the closing seconds. Williams made a free throw to seal the Wolverines' victory.
Dickinson scored all of Michigan's points during a 10-1 spurt to finish the finish half, giving his club a 33-31 halftime advantage.
With the game knotted at 35-apiece, Terrance Williams and Llewellyn hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Wolverines a six-point lead.
Trailing 43-37, Ohio regained the lead with a 10-2 spurt that included a pair of 3-pointers from Ben Roderick.
An 8-1 Bobcats run pushed their lead to seven, 55-48. Wilson made two baskets during that span and Gabe Wiznitzer completed it with a mid-range shot.
Williams tossed in a 3-pointer with 5:22 left to cut the Bobcats' advantage to two, 57-55. Wilson answered with a layup and a baseline jumper.
Howard nailed a 3-pointer from the wing with 3:25 remaining to make it a two-point game. Bufkin's layup with 1:09 left tied the game at 61.
After an Ohio shot clock violation and a Michigan turnover, Hunter missed a 3-pointer and Bufkin got the rebound. Devon Baker fouled him while trying to take the ball away.
Bufkin made both free throws. Wilson then tied it with a putback after the inbounds pass hit the backboard and Roderick missed a shot.
