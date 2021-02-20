Jamorko Pickett scored 20 points to lead five Georgetown players in double figures as the Hoyas snapped Big East rival Seton Hall's four-game winning streak with an 81-75 victory Saturday in Washington, D.C.
Chudier Bile scored 16 points, Dante Harris had 14 and Donald Carey and Qudus Wahab each added 11 to help the Hoyas (7-10, 5-7 Big East) win a second straight game. Jahvon Blair, who entered averaging a team-high 17 points, scored just three first-half points.
Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 22 points for the Pirates (13-9, 10-6), who as an NCAA Tournament bubble team suffered a potentially costly defeat. Shavar Reynolds added 13 points and Jared Rhoden had all nine of his points in the first half.
Clinging to a 71-69 edge, the Hoyas took a six-point lead with 2:32 to go after layups by Wahab and Harris. Seton Hall never got closer than four after that.
The Hoyas took a 71-67 lead with 4:39 remaining on Carey's second four-point play in a 3:42 span.
Mamukelashvili's four points fueled a 7-0 Seton Hall run that tied it at 67 with 5:06 left.
Pickett scored three points in a 6-0 run that put ahead Georgetown 57-53 with 11:14 to go.
The Pirates scored the first seven points of the second half to take a 42-38 advantage at 18:44. Ike Obiagu, Mamukelashvili (3-pointer) and Myles Cale had the baskets.
Bile scored 11 points to help Georgetown grab a 38-35 halftime lead. The Hoyas, who went the final 3:40 without a field goal, shot 50 percent (14 of 28) and sank 5 of 9 from behind the arc.
Rhoden had 9 points and 6 rebounds for the Pirates, who trailed by as many as 12 points with 9:16 left in the first half.
--Field Level Media
Log In
