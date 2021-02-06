Houston Rockets center Christian Wood will miss time with a right ankle sprain he sustained in a 115-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.
Wood limped off the court in the third quarter and was eventually taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.
An MRI on Friday confirmed the injury and the Rockets said Wood will be evaluated weekly for a potential return.
The 6-foot-10 Wood, who has emerged as a potential All-Star in his first season with the Rockets, missed three games in late January when he sprained the same ankle.
A starter in Houston, Wood is averaging 22.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over his first 17 games.
Wood, 25, spent his first 3 1/2 NBA seasons as a little-used journeyman reserve, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers (2015-16), Charlotte Hornets (2016-17), Milwaukee Bucks (2018-19), New Orleans Pelicans (2018-19) and Detroit (2019-20).
However, after the Pistons traded center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 6 and installed Wood in the starting lineup, Wood responded by averaging 22.8 points and 9.9 rebounds in the remaining 13 games of the season.
He entered 2019-20 averaging 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds, having started just twice in 51 NBA games.
--Field Level Media
