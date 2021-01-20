The ATP Tour adjusted its 2021 schedule on Wednesday amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The tour added two ATP 250 events -- one in Singapore from Feb. 22-28 and the other in Marbella, Spain, from April 5-8.
The Spain event will replace the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston, which was canceled for the second straight season.
"We did not arrive at this decision easily, but in consideration of a number of factors we feel that we should not move forward with holding an event this year," tournament director Bronwyn Greer said, per the Houston Chronicle.
The ATP 250 Hungarian Open also was moved from Budapest to Belgrade, Serbia, for this season. Renamed the Serbian Open, it will be held April 19-25.
The schedule adjustments were made in part to increase playing opportunities. The tour doubled the size of the singles main and qualifying draws at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and in the qualifying draw at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel.
Qualifying draw sizes at the ATP 250 Cordoba Open, Argentina Open and Chile Dove Men+Care Open also are expected to be doubled.
--Field Level Media
