The next two games on No. 8 Houston's schedule have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues involving the opponents.
The Cougars' home games against Memphis on Sunday and East Carolina next Wednesday were postponed Thursday by the American Athletic Conference.
Memphis began a pause on Wednesday due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The Tigers were slated to host Cincinnati on Thursday night and that contest was postponed Wednesday.
East Carolina also paused its program on Wednesday due to a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of some members within the program. That led to a home-and-home with Temple (slated for Thursday and Saturday) to be postponed prior to Thursday's postponement of the game with Houston.
The Cougars (17-2, 11-2 AAC) are next slated to host Cincinnati on Feb. 21.
Memphis (12-6, 8-3) is next scheduled to play at Wichita State on Feb. 18, while East Carolina (8-8, 2-8) is lined up to visit Wichita State on Feb. 21.
--Field Level Media
