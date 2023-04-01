Houston guard Tramon Mark announced Saturday that he is declaring for the NBA draft and entering his name in the transfer portal.
Mark averaged 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 37 games for the Cougars this season. He made a career-high 39 3-point baskets.
"I am excited for the next steps of my journey," Mark said on Twitter. "I will continue to work to be the best person I can, both on and off the floor."
Mark averaged 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 76 games (41 starts) for the Cougars.
Mark is the fourth Houston player to declare for the NBA draft, following star guard Marcus Sasser, point guard Jamal Shead and big man Jerace Walker.
--Field Level Media
