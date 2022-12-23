Dec 23, 2022; Shreveport, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) holds the offensive player of the game trophy after defeating the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns in the 2022 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Shreveport, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen (right) react as they receive the 2022 Independence Bowl trophy after defeating the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Shreveport, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen reacts after defeating the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns in the 2022 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Shreveport, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) holds the offensive player of the game trophy after defeating the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns in the 2022 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Petre Thomas
Dec 23, 2022; Shreveport, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen (right) react as they receive the 2022 Independence Bowl trophy after defeating the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Petre Thomas
Dec 23, 2022; Shreveport, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen reacts after defeating the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns in the 2022 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Petre Thomas
Dec 23, 2022; Shreveport, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Nathaniel Dell (1) reacts after receiving the 2022 Independence Bowl trophy after defeating the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Clayton Tune completed 19 of 28 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 20 seconds remaining, to lift Houston to a 23-16 comeback win over Louisiana in the Independence Bowl on Friday afternoon in Shreveport, La.
Tune found Nathaniel Dell open for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds remaining to break a 16-16 tie and clinch the win for the Cougars (8-5) in what was their third consecutive bowl appearance.
Louisiana (6-7) lost starting quarterback Chandler Fields in the fourth quarter to an apparent leg injury. Backup Zeon Chriss completed 4 of 6 passes for 25 yards but was intercepted by Jayce Rogers on the Ragin' Cajuns' final drive. D'Anthony Jones also had a key sack for the Cougars on that drive.
Fields completed 17 of 25 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown as Louisiana relied mostly on its passing game early on. Houston also flipped its offensive script early, trying to go to the ground more often until Tune found some offensive rhythm late in the first half. Tune, who made his 38th career start for Houston, was one of three Cougars to rack up 45 yards rushing.
The Ragin' Cajuns set the tone early with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took up nearly half the first quarter and was capped by a 4-yard touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone by Johnny Lumpkin.
Houston trailed 13-0 in the second quarter before Tune found KeSean Carter for a 33-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone with three minutes left. Carter led Houston with 104 yards and that touchdown on just four catches.
Kyle Ramsey missed the extra point, however, and Louisiana tacked on its third field goal of the second quarter to take a 16-6 halftime lead.
Tune's 2-yard touchdown pass to Dell with 9:21 left in the third quarter pulled Houston to within 16-13.
Houston's defense managed to hold Louisiana's offense, which ran for 129 yards, in check throughout the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.