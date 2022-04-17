Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) and teammates center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Jimmy Butler (22) return to the court following a timeout in the game against the Atlanta hawks during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) runs back on defense against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) battle for rebounding position during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) greets teammate guard Kyle Lowry (7) during an Atlanta Hawks timeout during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) takes a free throw during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts a shot at the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) defends in the second quarter at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) lets out a yell after scoring on a dunk against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) goes up for a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) goes up for a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) has a few words for the officials during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) goes up for a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) collide during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) goes up for a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) and teammates center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Jimmy Butler (22) return to the court following a timeout in the game against the Atlanta hawks during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Rassol
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) runs back on defense against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Rassol
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) battle for rebounding position during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Rassol
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) greets teammate guard Kyle Lowry (7) during an Atlanta Hawks timeout during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Rassol
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Rassol
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Rassol
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) takes a free throw during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Rassol
Heat guard Kyle Lowry bumps chests with forward Jimmy Butler after a basket against the Hawks during the first half of Game 1 of the their first-round playoff series at FTX Arena on Sunday in Miami.
John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts a shot at the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) defends in the second quarter at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com/Miami Herald/TNS
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during game against the Atlanta Hawks at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com/Miami Herald/TNS
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dunks the ball in the third quarter during game against the Atlanta Hawks at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com/Miami Herald/TNS
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) lets out a yell after scoring on a dunk against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Rassol
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) goes up for a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Rassol
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) goes up for a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Rassol
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) has a few words for the officials during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Rassol
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) goes up for a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Rassol
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) collide during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Rassol
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) goes up for a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Duncan Robinson poured in 27 points off the bench and Jimmy Butler tallied 21 points as the Miami Heat opened the Eastern Conference's first-round playoff series against the visiting Atlanta Hawks with a 115-91 romp Sunday afternoon.
Miami, which is the No. 1 seed in the East, made 18 of 38 of its 3-point shots, with Robinson hitting on eight of his nine attempts and going 9-for-10 overall from the field. P.J. Tucker, who had 16 points, was 4-for-4 on 3s.
Game 2 is set for Tuesday night in the same building.
The Heat held Hawks scoring leader Trae Young to eight points, though he didn't play in the fourth quarter. He shot 1-for-13 from the field, missed all seven of his 3-point attempts and committed six turnovers.
Danilo Gallinari's 17 points paced Atlanta. De'Andre Hunter had 14 points for the Hawks, while John Collins and Kevin Knox II each added 10 points. Atlanta benefited from 23-for-27 shooting on free throws.
Miami was playing for the first time in a week, while the Hawks had a home romp past Charlotte Wednesday and a comeback at Cleveland Friday during the play-in tournament to secure the No. 8 seed in the conference.
Kyle Lowry supplied 10 points and nine assists for Miami, which was charted for only four offensive rebounds. That came largely because the Heat shot 52.4 percent from the field compared to Atlanta's 38.7 percent.
Miami was clearly better in what became a first-half shooting contest, draining 10 of 19 attempts from 3-point range. The Hawks were 2-for-18 on 3s before the break.
Robinson was the only Heat player in double figures through the first half with 11 points. Gallinari had 14 points for Atlanta, but Young was held to eight points, with 1-for-9 shooting on 3s.
Miami's last four field goals of the first half came on 3-pointers, with Gabe Vincent connecting on two of those.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.