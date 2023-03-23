The Charlotte Hornets have signed center Nick Richards to a multiyear extension.
The team didn't announce financial terms of the deal, but Richards' agents told ESPN on Wednesday night that it's a three-year deal worth $15 million.
The team avoids Richards going into restricted free agency this summer.
Richards, 25, is averaging 7.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games (five starts) this season for the Hornets. He's averaging 5.0 points in 126 career games (10 starts) for Charlotte.
The 7-foot center originally was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the 2020 draft. The Hornets acquired him from the Pelicans on draft night for a 2024 second-round pick.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Plenty of sunshine. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Areas of patchy fog early. Partly cloudy skies. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.