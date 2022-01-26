Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has been placed in the league's health and safety protocol and is out for Wednesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Hayward, 31, is averaging 17.0 points, 4.7 rebound and 3.7 assists in 45 starts for Charlotte this season.

The 6-foot-7 forward was already questionable for the game with a foot injury. He had missed the Hornets' past two games.

The Hornets are on a two-game losing streak entering Wednesday's game.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.