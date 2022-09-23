MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

Sep 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) hits a three run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. The home run is the 700th of Albert Pujols career. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

 Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
