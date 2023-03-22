UFC is home for Holly Holm, who agreed to a six-fight contract ahead of her Saturday Fight Night bout with Yana Santos in San Antonio.
According to multiple reports, Holm, 41, has been in talks with UFC since her most recent fight in May 2022. While weighing a return to boxing, Holm was committed to a career in mixed-martial arts.
Her manager, Lenny Fresquez, told the Albuquerque Journal that UFC's No. 3-ranked bantamweight fighter wants to prove she's still a contender.
Holm (14-6) has lost four title bout fights, but Fresquez said she had "lots of options out there."
"She was very sought after and probably could have earned more money elsewhere. They love Holly," he told the paper. "They know she's one of the faces of the UFC, and they wanted her to stay."
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Cloudy with a few showers. High 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.