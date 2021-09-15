ee

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) makes a catch during training camp practice on July 28, 2021 at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

 Andrew Mills

The New York Giants will be without tight end Evan Engram for the second straight game to begin the season.

On Wednesday, Engram was ruled out for Thursday night's game at the Washington Football Team (0-1).

Engram reportedly is advancing in his recovery from a calf injury, however the Giants (0-1) are faced with a short turnaround following their 27-13 season-opening loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph likely will see additional snaps in place of Engram. He had two receptions for eight yards in the Week 1 loss.

Star running back Saquon Barkley was listed as questionable for the Washington game as he continues to work his way back from last year's knee injury. He rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries in the season opener.

The Giants also ruled out linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring) and guard Shane Lemieux (knee) for Thursday's game.

--Field Level Media

