Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb departed Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury.
Chubb was questionable for the contest after missing the season opener against the New York Giants.
He aggravated the same ankle in the second quarter and exited the game. He had one tackle.
Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (shoulder) also missed the second half after being injured. Jewell made three tackles, two for losses.
--Field Level Media
