Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.
"It's disappointing to receive this news and have to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic," Matsuyama said in a statement. "I will take all the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all others. I appreciate and thank everyone for their concern in advance. I look forward to a full recovery and returning to competition as soon as possible."
Matsuyama, who is 18th in the Official World Golf Rankings, shot a 2-under-par 70 in the first round on Thursday.
Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, who were paired with the 29-year-old Japanese golfer, will play as a twosome on Friday afternoon.
--Field Level Media
