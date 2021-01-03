Anthony Hernandez announced over social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will bow out of his scheduled middleweight bout against Rodolfo Vieira.
That bout was part of the UFC Fight Night 184 on Jan. 16 in Abu Dhabi. Per Hernandez's post on Instagram, the bout is being rescheduled to Feb. 13.
"Happy New Year! Good news is that #teamFluffy is safe and gear goes out next week," Hernandez wrote. "bad news is the fights delayed - 2020 left me with the covid. I'm good tho - and rescheduled for 2/13."
Hernandez's lone fight in 2020 was a loss to Kevin Holland.
The featherweight bout pitting Max Holloway (21-6) and Calvin Kattar (22-4) will headline the Jan. 16 card.
--Field Level Media
