Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo underwent successful surgery on his right quadriceps tendon at NYU Medical Center Thursday.

The Heat did not give a timetable for Oladipo's return.

Oladipo, who turned 29 earlier this month, was traded twice in 2020-21 and started a combined 33 games for three teams. After starting the season with the Indiana Pacers, he was moved to the Houston Rockets in the same trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. After two months in Houston, he was sent to Miami at the trade deadline.

Oladipo, a two-time All-Star and pending free agent, only played four games for the Heat before injuring his quad.

He finished his eighth NBA season with averages of 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.

--Field Level Media

