The Miami Heat will embark on a four-game road trip this weekend without Victor Oladipo, who injured his right knee in Thursday's 110-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Oladipo, 28, grabbed his right knee after a dunk with 5:35 left in the game. He immediately went to the locker room and did not return.

A trade deadline acquisition by the Heat, Oladipo has averaged 12 points in four games with Miami after averaging 21.2 in 20 games with the Houston Rockets prior to the trade.

Oladipo began the season with the Indiana Pacers, averaging 20.0 points over nine games before a January trade to the Rockets.

Oladipo, who has career averages of 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals, injured the same knee in 2019 and has appeared in just 52 games since.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.