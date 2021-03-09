Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard was recorded issuing an anti-Semitic slur during a Twitch stream while playing Call of Duty on Tuesday.
Clips of Leonard uttering the offensive term quickly began circulating on social media.
An avid gamer, Leonard had about 58,000 followers on Twitch as of Tuesday afternoon. The nine-year NBA veteran announced his investment in the esports organization FaZe Clan in 2019.
Leonard, 29, had surgery on his left shoulder last month and is expected to miss the rest of the season. He has not played since Jan. 9 and appeared in only three games this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds.
The 7-footer has averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 boards in 447 career games (93 starts) with the Portland Trail Blazers (2012-19) and Heat (2019-21).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.