Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said guard Kyle Lowry and forward P.J. Tucker will go through their routines with the intent to play Game 3 on Saturday night in Boston.

The Heat and Celtics have won one game apiece in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.

Lowry, 36, has missed the first two games of the series and eight of the last 10 games with a left hamstring injury.

A six-time All-Star, Lowry is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds through five playoff starts.

Tucker, 37, sustained a left knee contusion during the third quarter of Miami's 127-102 loss Thursday in Game 2.

Tucker is averaging 8.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in 13 playoff starts this postseason. He is shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from 3-point range.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In