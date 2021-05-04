Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler missed Tuesday night's home game against the Dallas Mavericks due to an illness.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the five-time All-Star was scratched after exhibiting flu-like symptoms. He also said Butler tested negative for COVID-19.
Andre Iguodala replaced Butler in the starting lineup.
Butler, 31, is averaging 21.5 points, 7.2 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 48 games this season. He also has an even 100 steals, reaching that mark for the eighth straight season.
Dallas big man Kristaps Porzingis (knee) sat out for the sixth time in the past seven games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.