Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler missed Tuesday night's home game against the Dallas Mavericks due to an illness.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the five-time All-Star was scratched after exhibiting flu-like symptoms. He also said Butler tested negative for COVID-19.

Andre Iguodala replaced Butler in the starting lineup.

Butler, 31, is averaging 21.5 points, 7.2 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 48 games this season. He also has an even 100 steals, reaching that mark for the eighth straight season.

Dallas big man Kristaps Porzingis (knee) sat out for the sixth time in the past seven games.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.