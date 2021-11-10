Heat star Jimmy Butler sustained a right ankle injury and exited Miami's Wednesday game against the host Los Angeles Lakers.

Butler scored seven points in the first quarter and didn't play in the second. The Heat announced the injury at halftime and said Butler was out for the game.

Butler had scored 20 or more points in six consecutive games prior to Wednesday. On the season, he was averaging a team-high 25.3 points in addition to six rebounds and 5.5 assists.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.