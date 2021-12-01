Sorry, an error occurred.
Miami Heat All-Star forward/center Bam Adebayo will have surgery this weekend to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right thumb and is out indefinitely.
The team said Wednesday a timetable for his return would be provided after surgery.
Adebayo, 24, sustained the injury Monday night in Miami's 120-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
Adebayo was averaging a double-double in 18 games played this season - 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, both career high-tying statistics.
Adebayo is averaging 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for his career, all with the Heat since they selected him 14th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.
He earned an All-Star nod in the 2019-20 season.
--Field Level Media
