Jay Heath scored 16 points and CJ Felder added 14 as Boston College cruised to a 78-62 victory over Maine on Tuesday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Heath made 7 of 15 shots from the floor and Felder connected on 6 of 12 attempts from the field to go along with five rebounds.
Wynston Tabbs finished with 10 points after entering the game by averaging a team-best 16.2 points per game.
James Karnik had 10 points and seven rebounds and Makai Ashton-Langford added nine points for the Eagles (2-5), who snapped a four-game losing skid. The victory served as quite the bounce back for Boston College, which was blitzed 101-63 by Syracuse on Dec. 12.
The Eagles enjoyed their strongest defensive performance of the season. Entering Tuesday's tilt, Boston College had allowed 85.5 points on 51.3 percent shooting -- although it had played a tough schedule with five of the six games against power conferences.
LeChaun DuHart sank five 3-pointers to highlight a 19-point performance for the Black Bears (0-3), who saw their 24 turnovers result in 28 points for the Eagles.
Stephane Ingo had 15 points and six rebounds in a losing effort for Maine.
Adefolairin Adetogun was limited to three points after recording a team-leading 11.5 entering the contest.
DuHart drained a pair of 3-pointers in the early going to stake Maine to a 6-2 lead and sank another from beyond the arc to trim the Eagles' advantage to 15-14 midway into the first half.
Boston College answered with an 8-0 run, a surge that was capped by DeMarr Langford's 3-pointer.
The Eagles scored 10 of the final 12 points of the half to take a 43-24 lead into intermission.
The Black Bears are still getting their footing after their first five games were canceled and the team didn't practice for 2 1/2 weeks. They won nine games last year -- a four-win improvement over coach Richard Barron's first year when he moved into the role after coaching the women's team.
