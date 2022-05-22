Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals after missing the second half of the team's victory in Game 3.
Butler is dealing with right knee inflammation that has bothered him periodically during the postseason. He also missed the clinching Game 5 of the first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks on April 26 due to knee woes.
Butler had eight points before exiting Game 3 after averaging 35 points over the first two games.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra met with reporters Sunday prior to receiving any injury updates from the training staff.
Boston also has some key players banged up as point guard Marcus Smart (right ankle) and big man Robert Williams III (left knee) are questionable and forward Jayson Tatum (neck/shoulder stinger) is probable.
"Marcus has some swelling in his ankle, took a pretty bad sprain," Celtics coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Sunday. "Finished the game, but he's gonna feel it a little more (Sunday). Getting worked on and getting treatment. See how he feels (Monday).
"Jayson is fine. It's a stinger that went away pretty quickly. And the Rob has improved. Feels better than he did (Saturday). ... It's day to day. We'll test it out (Monday) and see how he feels."
Butler is one of six Miami players listed as questionable. The others are forward P.J. Tucker (knee) and guards Tyler Herro (groin), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring).
The Heat lead the series 2-1 after Saturday's 109-103 triumph.
