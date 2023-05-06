Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been cleared to play in Saturday's playoff game against the visiting New York Knicks.
Butler's availability became known about one hour before tipoff. He missed Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals due to a sprained right ankle sustained late in Game 1 on Sunday.
Butler scored 25 points in Game 1.
The series between Miami and New York is tied at one victory apiece. The Heat lost the game that Butler sat out.
He averaged 37.6 points when the Heat stunned the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round in five games.
