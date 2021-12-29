Sorry, an error occurred.
Wednesday night's game between the Miami Heat and host San Antonio Spurs was postponed by the NBA due to Miami not having the minimum eight players.
The Heat list 12 players as out on their injury report -- six due to COVID-19 protocols and six due to injuries.
Among the injury absences are stars Bam Adebayo (thumb) and Jimmy Butler (ankle). Players in the protocol include Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker.
Miami had exactly eight players when it notched a 119-112 home win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.
But Butler injured his right ankle with 1:03 to play and KZ Okpala hurt his right wrist during the contest. Also, Gabe Vincent played Tuesday and now is one of the Miami players in the protocol.
Another player, Max Strus, went into protocol just before the start of Tuesday's game. The other two Heat players in the protocol are Zylan Cheatham and veteran Udonis Haslem.
The postponed game was slated to be the opener of a seven-game road trip. The Heat are scheduled to face the Houston Rockets on Friday.
The Spurs have two players in protocols -- standout guard Dejounte Murray and forward Devontae Cacok.
San Antonio's next game is Friday at the Memphis Grizzlies.
--Field Level Media
