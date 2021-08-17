The Miami Heat signed former Mississippi State guard D.J. Stewart on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.

The undrafted 22-year-old has played in six Summer League games, with three starts.

Stewart made the All-Southeastern Conference second team in 2020-21 after averaging 16.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 33 starts for the Bulldogs.

He scored 20 or more points in three straight 2021 National Invitation Tournament games from March 20-27 as Mississippi State finished runner-up to Memphis.

--Field Level Media

