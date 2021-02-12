Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was cleared Friday to return to the lineup after he missed one game because of COVID-19 protocols.
Herro missed the Heat's 101-94 win at the Houston Rockets on Thursday, but flew with the team to Salt Lake City after the game. The Heat are scheduled to face the Utah Jazz on Saturday.
The Heat found out just before game time that Herro wouldn't be available Thursday because he was flagged after a test result. Subsequent negative tests for the virus cleared him for travel and basketball activities.
The 21-year-old is third on the Heat with a scoring average of 17.0 points per game. He also averages 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
--Field Level Media
