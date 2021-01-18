The NBA pushed back the start of Monday's game between the host Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons by five hours due to health and safety protocols.
The game was scheduled for 3 p.m. but now will tip off at 8 p.m.
The delay is reportedly to allow for more COVID-19 testing to be processed. The Heat listed Avery Bradley and Jimmy Butler as out due to health and safety protocols on their Sunday night injury report.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.