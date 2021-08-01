The Miami Heat picked up point guard Goran Dragic's $19.4 million team option for 2021-22 but are reportedly declining their $15 million option for veteran forward Andre Iguodala.
Dragic, 35, averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 50 games (11 starts) in 2020-21, his seventh season with the Heat and 13th in the NBA.
An All-Star in 2017-18, Dragic has averaged 13.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 boards in 867 career games (522 starts) with the Phoenix Suns (2008-11, 2012-15), Houston Rockets (2011-12) and Heat.
Meanwhile ESPN reported that Iguodala, 37, will become a free agent.
He averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 21.3 minutes in 63 games (five starts) in 2020-21, his second season with Miami and his 17th in the NBA.
Iguodala was an All-Star with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2011-12 and won three NBA championships (2015, 2017 and 2018) with the Golden State Warriors, earning Finals MVP honors in 2015. He is a two-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection.
Philadelphia's first-round pick (ninth overall) in 2004, Iguodala has averaged 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 1,192 games (784 starts) with the 76ers (2004-12), Denver Nuggets (2012-13), Warriors (2013-19) and Heat.
