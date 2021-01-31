Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro entered the league's health and safety protocols on Sunday amid COVID-19 concerns.
Herro, 21, is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. He is averaging 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists this season.
The Heat already have dealt with COVID-19 issues this season. Star forward Jimmy Butler recently returned after missing 10 games due to protocols.
Herro reportedly learned at halftime of Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings that his roommate had tested positive for the coronavirus.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.