Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler has been ruled out of Wednesday night's game against the visiting Phoenix Suns with an illness.

The announcement from the team came roughly 90 minutes before tipoff. He was downgraded to questionable earlier Wednesday.

Butler, 32, leads the Heat in scoring at 21.4 points per game, adding 6.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. Butler scored 21 points in 29 minutes Monday against Houston.

The game against the Suns pits No. 1 in the Eastern Conference vs. No. 1 in the West. The Heat are in a three-game winning streak and have a three-game lead over No. 2 seed Philadelphia.

--Field Level Media

