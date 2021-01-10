Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley will miss Sunday night's game in Boston due to the league's health and safety protocols.
Bradley, who played his first seven NBA seasons with the Celtics (2010-17), is expected to miss more than just one game, ESPN reported.
Bradley played 19 minutes in Miami's 128-124 road win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night, finishing with five points, three rebounds and one assist.
The 30-year-old veteran is averaging 10.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in seven games (one start) in his first season with the Heat.
A two-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection, Bradley won an NBA championship last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and has career averages of 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 578 games (494 starts) with the Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Lakers and Heat.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.