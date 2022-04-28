The NBA fined Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler $15,000 for making an obscene gesture and fined the team the same amount for sharing it as a GIF on social media.

The incident occurred near the Heat bench with 1:43 left in the second quarter in Tuesday night's Game 5 victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

Butler, 32, a six-time All-Star, was in street clothes for the game after being ruled out with right knee inflammation.

The Eastern Conference's top-seeded Heat won the contest, 97-94, and the series, 4-1, to move on to the second round of the playoffs.

Butler averaged 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals during the first four games of the first-round series.

--Field Level Media

