Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, according to a report Tuesday from The Athletic.
Leonard, 28, has averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds across nine seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami. But he appeared in only three games this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 boards.
The Illinois alum started a career-high 49 games for Miami last season, averaging 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.
The Heat have a club option for Leonard next season at $10.152 million.
--Field Level Media
