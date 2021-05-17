The Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday promoted Hayley Wickenheiser to senior director of player development and hired fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Danielle Goyette to director of player development.
Wickenheiser, 42, joined the Maple Leafs as assistant director of player development on Aug. 23, 2018. She is a six-time Olympian with Canada and four-time Olympic gold medalist.
Wickenheiser, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019, recently completed her education at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine in 2021.
Goyette, 55, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017. She previously had been head coach of the Calgary Dinos women's hockey team since 2007.
