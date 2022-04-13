Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is guarded by Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is guarded by Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The shoes of Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) on the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The shoes of Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) on the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guards LaMelo Ball (2) Terry Rozier (3) and forward P.J. Washington (25) react after being assessed a technical foul during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots a three point shot over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks players react on the bench after a play against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) is restrained after being called for a technical foul and being ejected from the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) is restrained after being called for a technical foul and being ejected from the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dives for a loose ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shakes hands with forward De'Andre Hunter (12) after a basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts with Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) at the end of the game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) is restrained after being called for a technical foul and being ejected from the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball from the floor to forward De'Andre Hunter (12) behind Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for an offensive foul during the game against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) reach for a rebound during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) is defended from the basket by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) tries to dribble past Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) tries to shoot defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) scores over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) reacts with guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) after scoring a basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) tries to get past Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after making a three point shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) dribbles past Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego on the bench during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) questions a foul against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) tries to shoot over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) loses the ball in front of Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) tries to shoot against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A view of one of the shirts placed on the seats prior to the game between the Atlanta Hawks against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A view of the side scoreboard prior to the game between the Atlanta Hawks against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is guarded by Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is guarded by Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The shoes of Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) on the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The shoes of Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) on the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guards LaMelo Ball (2) Terry Rozier (3) and forward P.J. Washington (25) react after being assessed a technical foul during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots a three point shot over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks players react on the bench after a play against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) is restrained after being called for a technical foul and being ejected from the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) is restrained after being called for a technical foul and being ejected from the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dives for a loose ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts at the end of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shakes hands with forward De'Andre Hunter (12) after a basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts with Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) at the end of the game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) is restrained after being called for a technical foul and being ejected from the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) reacts after the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball from the floor to forward De'Andre Hunter (12) behind Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for an offensive foul during the game against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) reach for a rebound during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) is defended from the basket by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) tries to dribble past Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) tries to shoot defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) scores over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) reacts with guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) after scoring a basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) tries to get past Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after making a three point shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) dribbles past Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego on the bench during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) questions a foul against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) tries to shoot over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) loses the ball in front of Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) tries to shoot against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A view of one of the shirts placed on the seats prior to the game between the Atlanta Hawks against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A view of the side scoreboard prior to the game between the Atlanta Hawks against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Trae Young scored 14 of his 24 points in the third quarter as the Atlanta Hawks pulled away to rout the visiting Charlotte Hornets 132-103 in the Eastern Conference play-in event on Wednesday night.
Atlanta goes to Cleveland on Friday night for the next phase of the play-in tournament. The winner between the Hawks and the Cavaliers will claim a playoff spot as the East's No. 8 seed, moving on to face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the opening round of the postseason.
DeAndre Hunter put up 16 of his 22 points in the third period for the ninth-seeded Hawks. Danilo Gallinari posted 18 points, Clint Capela put up 15 points and 17 rebounds and Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic both had 13 points.
The 10th-seeded Hornets bowed out with a road game in the same round for the second year in a row. Charlotte has not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.
LaMelo Ball paced Charlotte with 26 points, while Terry Rozier had 21 points, P.J. Washington finished with 17 points and Miles Bridges added 12 points. Bridges was ejected with 6:39 to play.
The Hawks made 16 of their 32 attempts from 3-point range, though Young was just 1-for-7. That was part of the team's 52.1 percent shooting overall from the field.
Charlotte shot 37.8 percent from the floor, including 13 of 41 (31.7 percent) from long distance.
Atlanta built a 102-76 lead through three quarters after posting a 42-24 advantage in the third quarter.
In a span of less than four minutes, the Hawks went from up 70-62 to 88-67, with Hunter racking up 12 points during that spurt.
The Hornets cut a 51-38 deficit to 58-52 and had a chance to pull closer in the waning seconds of the first half. Instead, Young drained a jumper in transition for a 60-52 edge at the break.
Ball and Young were both 3-for-13 from the field in the first half.
The Hawks led 32-23 after the first quarter despite Young posting only four points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.