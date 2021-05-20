The NBA fined the Atlanta Hawks' Nate McMillan $25,000 on Thursday, one day after the coach asserted the league has a pro-New York Knicks bias when it comes to the playoffs.
Per the league, McMillan was fined "for detrimental public comments asserting bias by the NBA relating to the 2020-21 Playoffs."
On Wednesday, McMillan said the league "needs and wants" the Knicks in the NBA playoffs.
"Absolutely, I've talked about that to the team a lot. Basically, I've gone as far as saying the league wants this," McMillan said Wednesday on a Zoom call. "They need this, New York, this is a big market for the league, and New York has been out of the playoffs for a number of years.
"And this is a team that our league, they want to see -- there's a huge fan base -- and they want to see New York in the playoffs."
McMillan guided the Hawks to a 27-11 record and the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs since taking over for the fired Lloyd Pierce in March.
The Hawks and Knicks tip off their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series on Sunday in New York.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.