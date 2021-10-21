Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shakes hands with guard Trae Young (11) after making a shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives the ball forward against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A tee shirt give away on the seats on opening night during the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A tee shirt give away on the seats on opening night during the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball against Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan reacts on the bench against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) dunks behind Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks at the official after making a three point shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes a three point shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after being hit in the face by Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The shoes of Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) on the court during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) dunks the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) questions a call during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) and guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket past Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd shown on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) take the opening tip off of the season during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) scores a basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) collides with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) runs into Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shakes hands with guard Trae Young (11) after making a shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Guard Trae Young, who had 28 double-doubles last year, picked up where he left off by recording 19 points and 14 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 113-87 win over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.
The outcome ruined the debut of Dallas head coach Jason Kidd, who replaced Rick Carlisle this summer.
The win ended Atlanta's two-game losing streak to the Mavericks. The Hawks are now 24-6 at home since Feb. 21.
Young was 6-for-16 from the floor, two of them 3-pointers, in 33 minutes and scored a near statistical draw with Dallas rival Luka Doncic, who had 18 points on 6-for-17 shooting, with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Doncic, guarded most of the night by Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter, was only 2-for-7 on 3-pointers.
Cam Reddish came off the bench to lead the Hawks with 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting and three 3-pointers. All five Atlanta starters scored in double figures. John Collins tallied 16 points and nine rebounds; Clint Capela had 12 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks; Bogdan Bogdanovic and Hunter each scored 11. The Hawks shot 47.9 percent from the floor.
The Mavericks shot just 33.3 percent. Jalen Brunson came off the bench to score 17 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 14 points and Kristaps Porzingis scored 11.
Dallas jumped out to a 10-2 lead to start the game, but Atlanta found its shooting and built a 51-44 lead at halftime. The Hawks put the game away in the third quarter by outscoring the Mavs 35-20. The Hawks took a 21-point lead with 4:51 left in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Hunter.
The Hawks played without Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) and Lou Williams (left hip soreness).
Both teams return to action on Saturday. Dallas plays at the Toronto Raptors, while Atlanta visits the Cleveland Cavaliers.
