Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrates with forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) after win against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) moves to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Wes Iwundu (24) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) moves to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) yells after missing a three point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays (4), forward Wes Iwundu (24) and forward John Collins (20) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyler Johnson (8) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) moves to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey steals the basketball against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (left) and forward Wes Iwundu during the second quarter on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyler Johnson shoots a three-point basket past Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays during the second quarter on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots a three point basket over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrates with guard Skylar Mays (4) after making a three point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrates with forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) after win against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Wes Iwundu (24) and forward John Collins (20) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Wes Iwundu (24) and forward John Collins (20) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) moves to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Isaiah Joe (7) shoots over Atlanta Hawks \forward Lance Stephenson (33) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey (23) passes the ball against Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) steals the ball from Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (31) and Atlanta Hawks forward Wes Iwundu (24) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays (4) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (31) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrates with forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) after win against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) moves to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Wes Iwundu (24) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) moves to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) yells after missing a three point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays (4), forward Wes Iwundu (24) and forward John Collins (20) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyler Johnson (8) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) moves to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey steals the basketball against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (left) and forward Wes Iwundu during the second quarter on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyler Johnson shoots a three-point basket past Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays during the second quarter on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots a three point basket over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrates with guard Skylar Mays (4) after making a three point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrates with forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) after win against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Wes Iwundu (24) and forward John Collins (20) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Wes Iwundu (24) and forward John Collins (20) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) moves to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Isaiah Joe (7) shoots over Atlanta Hawks \forward Lance Stephenson (33) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey (23) passes the ball against Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) steals the ball from Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (31) and Atlanta Hawks forward Wes Iwundu (24) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays (4) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (31) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Cam Reddish scored 18 points, John Collins added 17 and the depleted Atlanta Hawks defeated the host Philadelphia 76ers 98-96 on Thursday.
Bogdan Bogdanovic contributed 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, Skylar Mays had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Onyeka Okongwu added 13 points for the Hawks, who had lost four of their previous five games. Gorgui Dieng also chipped in with 12 points.
Atlanta was without Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Lou Williams, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Sharife Cooper and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot due to the health and safety protocols. Also out were De'Andre Hunter (wrist) and Solomon Hill (hamstring).
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid amassed 23 points and 10 rebounds but missed a potential tying jumper from the wing at the buzzer. Tyrese Maxey added 17 points, Tobias Harris contributed 16 and Seth Curry had 12.
Philadelphia had Georges Niang, Danny Green, Shake Milton and Andre Drummond sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Hawks jumped out to a 32-13 lead late in the first quarter, but the Sixers rallied and tied the game at 51 heading to halftime.
Collins led the Hawks with 11 first-half points while Maxey provided a spark off the Philadelphia bench with 11.
The 76ers tightened up on defense early in the third quarter and then also took advantage on the offensive end. Curry dropped in a 3-pointer and followed with a driving layup for a 58-54 lead.
The Hawks came back with an 11-0 run keyed by Delon Wright's trey and eight points from Reddish for a 65-58 advantage with 7:24 left in the third.
The Sixers responded but still trailed 79-75 heading to the final period.
When Harris hit a jumper with 8:03 to go in the fourth, the Sixers equalized at 83.
The Hawks went back ahead 86-85 with 6:11 left after Mays scored in the lane.
Embiid knocked down a 3-pointer and added a pair of free throws for a 90-86 lead with 4:31 remaining.
Bogdanovic, who missed his first 13 shots, hit four clutch baskets down the stretch, including a jumper for a 98-92 lead with 1:25 left.
