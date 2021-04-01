Atlanta Hawks forward and second-leading scorer John Collins is out at least one week with a sprained ankle, the team announced Thursday.
Collins injured the ankle during Tuesday night's 117-110 loss at Phoenix. He underwent an MRI on Wednesday and was diagnosed with a lateral ankle sprain and associated bone bruise.
Collins has started low-level rehab and will be reviewed in a week.
Collins is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in 47 starts this season. He's shooting 54.5 percent from the floor.
